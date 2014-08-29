SoftBank, Sprint to offer Sony Xperia smartphone for first time-sources

TOKYO Aug 29 SoftBank Corp is to offer a Sony Corp smartphone for the first time, selling the upcoming Xperia handset both in Japan and through subsidiary Sprint Corp in the United States, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Four sources told Reuters that Sony's Xperia Z3, its next flagship smartphone expected to be unveiled at next week's IFA tech expo in Berlin, will be available in time for the winter holiday season in both countries.

The deal would mark the first time SoftBank's mobile unit has offered a Sony handset, and the first time a Sony smartphone will be available on a U.S. carrier other than No. 4 carrier T-Mobile US Inc. (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Reiji Murai; Writing by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)