Sony hires Morgan Stanley, Citi to gauge spin-off option -CNBC

May 30 Sony Corp has tapped Morgan
Stanley and Citigroup to help sound out options for
its entertainment business, according to a media report.
Cable television network CNBC reported on Thursday that Sony
has hired the two banks but that the process was still in an
exploratory stage. CNBC cited an unnamed source.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Sony declined to comment.
Billionaire hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb has called on
Sony to spin off its lucrative U.S-based entertainment arm,
which includes one of Hollywood's top film studios and a leading
music label.
Loeb said his Third Point hedge fund had accumulated a
little more than 6 percent of Sony's shares, a stake worth $1.1
billion, making Third Point the largest stakeholder in the
company that invented the Walkman portable music player and
Trinitron TV.
Asked about Loeb's proposal at the AllThingsD conference in
Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Sony's Chief Executive Kazuo
Hirai said: "We need to give it serious consideration and come
to a decision and move on."