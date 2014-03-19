Sony to reduce suppliers to speed up product development - Nikkei

March 20 Sony Corp will reduce by about
three-quarters the number of its parts suppliers to speed up
development of its electronic products, the Nikkei reported on
Thursday.
Sony, which currently has about 1,000 suppliers, plans to
reduce the number to buy cutting-edge components on a
preferential basis through larger order volumes, the newspaper
reported.
Sony aims to save nearly 10 billion yen ($98.5 million)
through bulk purchasing, according to the Nikkei.
The Japanese consumer electronics maker plans to select two
or three major global suppliers for core components such as
wireless communication parts, sensors, chips and display panels,
the newspaper said.
The list of suppliers is likely to include Qualcomm Inc
and Taiwan's MediaTek Inc for smartphone
chips, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd for multilayer
ceramic capacitors and Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp for
liquid crystal display panels, the business daily reported.
Sony cut the number of its suppliers to 1,000 in fiscal 2013
from 2,500 in fiscal 2008 to reduce costs.
The new plan is aimed at shortening the typical two-year
development period for new products by three-six months, the
Nikkei reported.
($1 = 101.55 Japanese yen)
