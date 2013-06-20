版本:
Sony to consider Third Point's proposal -Sony CEO Hirai

TOKYO, June 20 Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the electronics firm's board will consider hedge fund Third Point's suggestion to spin-off the electronics company's profitable entertainment arm.

Hirai made the comments at an annual shareholders' meeting in Tokyo.

Hirai said it was important for Sony to revitalise its electronics division as well as to continue growth of its entertainment and financial businesses, which have steadily contributed profits to the overall group.
