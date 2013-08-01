Sony says board still discussing Third Point's proposals

TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's Sony Corp said on
Thursday that its board is still discussing proposals from hedge
fund Third Point to spin off the group's money-making
entertainment arm to free up cash to revive the electronics
business.
The electronics company said it is receiving input from
financial advisors and will make the decision on Third Point's
proposal after a thorough discussion.
The company is under pressure from activist shareholder
Daniel Loeb, whose Third Point is proposing that Sony spin off
as much as a fifth of the group's entertainment arm - movies, TV
and music.