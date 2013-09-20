Third Point to put Sony shares under own name - Nikkei

EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Sept 21 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC will re-register a chunk of its shares in Sony Corp under its own name, allowing the hedge fund group to file shareholder resolutions and take other steps to push for better management, the Nikkei reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.
The move follows Sony's rejection last month of a proposal by Loeb that the electronics giant spin off part of its entertainment business.
New York-based Third Point owns about 7 percent of Sony under different names.
The change would take place around the end of this month, the newspaper said, quoting finance industry sources.
Third Point is expected to re-register up to a 3 percent stake, which would allow it to request extraordinary shareholders meetings and call for the dismissal of directors, the Nikkei said.
The hedge fund group revealed in May that it had accumulated a stake in Sony and urged it to publicly list a portion of its entertainment business.
Sony rebuffed that idea but said it will disclose more details about the segment's finances.
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as ballooning geopolitical concerns drove investors away from high-yielding assets. The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria, while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if provoked. Traders reacted by scurrying for safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar and gold, weighing on prices of em