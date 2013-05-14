版本:
Loeb's Third Point proposes IPO for Sony Entertainment

TOKYO May 14 New York-based hedge fund Third Point said it has proposed to Sony Corp's Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai that the Japanese electronics maker conduct an initial public offering for its entertainment division.

Third Point, a $13 billion hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, said it would put up 150 billion yen to 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion to $2 billion) to support a public offering for Sony Entertainment.

The strategy could result in an appreciation in Sony's shares of as much as 60 percent, Third Point said.
