Loeb's Third Point holds 1.64 pct Sony stake under its own name-filing

BRIEF-Golden ocean group enters deals to buy 16 modern dry bulk vessels
* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in all-share deal where co to issue in 17.8 million consideration shares
TOKYO Nov 11 Activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point held a 1.64 percent direct interest in Sony shares as of the end of September, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.
The fund, which has pushed -so far unsuccessfully- for the electronics giant to partially spin off its lucrative entertainment business, has said it controls about 7 percent of Sony shares either directly or under different names.
It is unclear whether Monday's filing represents a change in the fund's overall holdings.
The Nikkei financial daily said in September that the New York-based hedge fund was re-registering up to a 3 percent stake in Sony under its own name in order to be able to file shareholder resolutions and take other steps to push for management changes.
Sony and representatives for Third Point were not immediately available for comment.
* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in all-share deal where co to issue in 17.8 million consideration shares
* believes Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission will find shareholder applications to be without merit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Steven Hilton's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.36 million versus $5.53 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oqMgig Further company coverage: