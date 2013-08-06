Third Point says to keep talking with Sony, explore options

TOKYO Aug 6 New York-based hedge fund Third
Point, led by billionaire Daniel Loeb, said on Tuesday it would
continue talking with Sony Corp and explore further
options after the electronics maker's board rejected a proposal
to partially list its entertainment arm.
"Third Point looks forward to an ongoing dialogue with
management and intends to explore further options to create
value for Sony shareholders," the fund said in a statement.
Sony said it would improve transparency in its entertainment
business, including the disclosure in its earnings releases from
next quarter of revenue figures for certain categories in its
pictures and music segments.
Loeb, who owns around 7 percent of Sony through shares and
cash-settled swaps, nevertheless said Sony management should
communicate more specific plans to improve results at its
entertainment unit.
He has previously called the company's entertainment
division poorly managed and said he wanted it to be more
transparent and accountable.