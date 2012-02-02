TIMELINE-Sony during Stringer's CEO reign

Feb 2 Sony Corp named on
Wednesday Kazuo Hirai as chief executive to succeed Howard
Stringer at the helm of the iconic gadget maker, now mired in
losses as it struggles to re-energize the brand.
Here's a look back at major events at Sony under Stringer's
rein, during which the stock fell more than 60 percent.
June 2005
Stringer takes over as CEO and chairman after a successful
stint overseeing the U.S. business, where he is credited with
turning around its fortunes in music and movies.
April 2006
Sony ships the first Blu-ray players to stores. Blu-Ray
discs, backed by Sony, become the sequel to standard DVDs, and
the company beats rival Toshiba Corp in a war over
formats. But analysts say the company could have better prepared
for the shift to watching movies over the Internet.
October 2008
Sony recalls hundreds of thousands of notebook computers and
laptop batteries after series of reports of overheating.
November 2008
PlayStation3 game console launched in the United States and
Japan, which goes on to sell more than 55 million units
globally.
December 2008
As Sony struggles during a recession, Stringer pares $3
billion more off Sony's costs by laying off 16,000 workers and
halving the number of suppliers it uses to 1,200 companies.
June 2010
Sony begins selling 3D TVs and begins its push for 3D
consumer electronics products.
Jan 2011
Sony takes the famed hacker George Hotz to court after he
cracked open the PlayStation3 to let owners run their own
software.
March 2011
Devastating earthquake in Japan damages several of Sony's
factories and facilities.
April-May 2011
Sony comes under fire after hackers access personal
information on 77 million PlayStation Network and Qriocity
accounts, 90 percent of which are users in North America or
Europe. Sony says at the time that credit card information may
have been stolen, sparking lawsuits and casting a shadow over
its plans to combine content and hardware products via online
services.
October 2011
Sony says it will take over its mobile phone joint venture
with Ericsson for $1.5 billion as it seeks to exploit
its music and video to help it catch smartphone leaders Apple
Inc and Samsung Electronics.
December 2011
Sony agrees to sell its nearly 50 percent stake in an LCD
joint venture with Samsung Electronics to the South Korean
company for $940 million, freeing it to tap cheaper sources of
LCD panels as it struggles to reduce huge losses at its TV
business.
November 2011
Sony shocks investors by cutting its sales forecast and
warning it will post a net loss for a fourth consecutive year in
the financial year to March 2012.
January 2012
Stringer takes the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in
Las Vegas alongside actor Will Smith and music star Kelly
Clarkson but no new high-profile products are unveiled.