Sony nears deal with Viacom for new Internet TV service -WSJ

Aug 15 Sony Corp is close to striking a
deal to secure content from media company Viacom for a
new Internet-based TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Thursday.
Sony is working on a service that can stream live television
over the Internet and it aims to roll it out by the end of the
year, the newspaper reported, citing an anonymous source.
The Japanese company is also speaking to Time Warner
, CBS and Disney about potential
programming deals, the newspaper reported.
A U.S. spokesman for Sony declined to comment as did
representatives from Time Warner, CBS, Disney and Viacom.
The report said the Web-based service would be available on
Sony's new PlayStation's console, Bravia high-definition TVs and
could later expand to other Sony products such as tablets and
phones.