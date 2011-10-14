版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Sony Ericsson:Android platform of choice for now

STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Sony Ericsson: * Sony Ericsson CEO says definitely won't say won't do Microsoft phones, but Android platform of choice for now.

