2015年 11月 10日

Sophiris prostate drug meets main goal in late-stage study

Nov 10 Drug developer Sophiris Bio Inc said a late-stage study of its experimental drug had met the main goal.

The company said the drug, PRX302, had significantly improved the symptoms in men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia, or enlarged prostate. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

