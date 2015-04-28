Shareholders of Mexico's Soriana approve Comerci purchase

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 27 Shareholders in
Mexican supermarket chain Soriana have approved
the purchase of assets from rival Comercial Mexicana for some
39.19 billion pesos ($2.55 billion) via a public offering, the
company said on Monday.
Comercial Mexicana, known locally as Comerci, said in
January the sale of 160 stores, including the low-price Mega and
Bodega Comercial Mexicana formats, would let it focus on its
other brands where it saw greater growth opportunities.
According to the deal, Comerci, will be left
with just 40 stores, maintaining its upmarket, higher-margin
retail formats such as City Market, and some other assets.
It will spin off those assets into a new company, allowing
Soriana to make an offer to buy the rest of Comerci, subject to
competition and stock exchange approvals.
Soriana's shareholders also approved the issuance of new
debt to fund the operation, the company said.
($1 = 15.3747 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Stephen Coates)