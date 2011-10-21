Mexico's Soriana says 3rd-quarter profit falls

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexico's No. 2 retailer, Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), on Friday reported a 27 percent drop in third-quarter profit.
The retailer said profit fell to 435.96 million pesos ($31.40 million) from 594.5 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 13.8835 at end-Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.