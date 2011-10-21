Mexico's Soriana says 3rd-quarter profit falls

MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexico's No. 2 retailer, Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), on Friday reported a 27 percent drop in third-quarter profit.

The retailer said profit fell to 435.96 million pesos ($31.40 million) from 594.5 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 13.8835 at end-Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)