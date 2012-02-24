RPT-Profits at Mexico's Soriana flat in fourth quarter

BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering updates on arbitration involving U.S. marine unit
* St Engineering's U.S. marine subsidiary involved in arbitration proceedings
MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Profits at Mexico's No. 2 retailer Soriana were flat in the fourth quarter, the company said on Friday.
The supermarket chain said profit was unchanged from the year earlier period at 1.173 billion pesos ($83.95 million).
* Spectra Energy Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .