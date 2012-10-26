版本:
Mexican retailer Soriana net profit jumps 60 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexico's No. 2 retailer Soriana on Friday said its third-quarter net profit rose nearly 60 percent helped by foreign exchange gains and stronger revenue.

The company earned 782.2 million pesos ($61 million) in the July-September period, compared to 489.5 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

