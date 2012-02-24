UPDATE 1-Profit at Mexico's Soriana flat in fourth quarter

MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Profit at Soriana , Mexico's No. 2 retailer, was flat in the fourth quarter despite rising sales, as depreciation of the peso against the dollar increased its financing costs.

The supermarket chain said profit during the October-December period was unchanged from the same quarter a year earlier at 1.173 billion pesos ($83.95 million).

Revenue increased 9.5 percent to 28.33 billion pesos from 25.87 billion pesos a year earlier.

The sales figures were boosted by strong same-store performance and the opening of 50 new premises, the company said in a statement on Friday.

However, the supermarket chain, which competes with larger rival Wal-Mart de Mexico, said its profits were held back by higher costs for investment in special offers and new stores and for rising energy bills.

The company said that despite lowering its debt burden, its financing costs rose due to the peso's depreciation against the dollar.

Soriana shares were up 1.41 percent at 34.60 pesos in local market trading.