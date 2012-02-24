版本:
Profits at Mexico's Soriana flat in fourth quarter

MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Profits at Mexico's No. 2 retailer Soriana were flat in the fourth quarter, the company said on Friday.

The supermarket chain said profit was unchanged from the year earlier period at 1.173 billion pesos ($83.95 million).

