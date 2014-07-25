UPDATE 1-Mexican supermarket chain Soriana reports higher 2nd-qtr net

(Adds revenue, detail on results)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Soriana,
Mexico's No. 2 supermarket chain, reported an 8 percent increase
in its second-quarter profit on Friday as it trimmed sales costs
and spent less money servicing its debt, but revenue dipped.
Profit rose to 794 million pesos ($61 million) from 736
million pesos in the year-earlier period.
Revenue fell 2.7 percent to 24.895 billion pesos, but lower
sales costs helped the company report slightly higher operating
profit of 1.195 billion pesos, up 1 percent from a year earlier.
The increase in net profit was mostly due to a foreign
exchange benefit as the peso strengthened in the quarter,
meaning Soriana paid less on its dollar-denominated debt.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)