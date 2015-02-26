Medical device maker Cyberonics to buy Italy's Sorin

BRIEF-21st Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt as Global Chief Information Security Officer
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
Feb 26 Medical device maker Cyberonics Inc plans to buy Italian medical device company Sorin SpA in an all-stock deal to create a new company with a combined equity of $2.7 billion.
The new company, in which Cyberonics will hold a 54 percent stake, will be domiciled in the UK and will apply for dual-listing on the Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange, the companies said in a statement.
Cyberonics shareholders will receive one share of the new company for every share held, while Sorin shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 0.0472 share of the new company for each Sorin share they own.
The exchange ratio implies Sorin's per-share valuation at a premium of 14.2 percent to its closing share price on Feb. 25, the companies said.
Cyberonics shares will cease trading on the Nasdaq and Sorin shares will stop trading on the Borsa Italiana. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
SAO PAULO, May 8 Latin American currencies weakened on Monday, tracking a decline in the euro on profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in France's presidential elections. Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro to a six-month peak on investor relief over the defeat of nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had threatened to take France out of the European Union. The currency soon reversed direction, dragging along assets from riski
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results