Sorin shares sharply higher after Cyberonics merger news

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MILAN Feb 26 Shares in Italian medical device company Sorin were sharply higher on Thursday morning after news U.S. rival Cyberonics Inc was planning to buy it.
At 0821 GMT Sorin shares were halted, indicated up 19.5 percent at 2.62 euros.
The exchange ratio in the deal with Cyberonics implies Sorin's per-share valuation at a premium of 14.2 percent to its closing share price on Feb. 25.
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)