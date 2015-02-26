版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 16:28 BJT

Sorin shares sharply higher after Cyberonics merger news

MILAN Feb 26 Shares in Italian medical device company Sorin were sharply higher on Thursday morning after news U.S. rival Cyberonics Inc was planning to buy it.

At 0821 GMT Sorin shares were halted, indicated up 19.5 percent at 2.62 euros.

The exchange ratio in the deal with Cyberonics implies Sorin's per-share valuation at a premium of 14.2 percent to its closing share price on Feb. 25.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐