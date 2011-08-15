UPDATE 1-SORL Auto Parts posts weak Q2 results

* Q2 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.31
* Q2 rev $61.1 mln vs est $64 mln
* Sees Q3 rev $45 mln vs est $51.6 mln
* Shares down 6 pct
Aug 15 SORL Auto Parts Inc , a Chinese
maker of air brake components, posted lower-than-expected
quarterly results and forecast weak third-quarter sales hurt by
slower new vehicle sales in China's auto market.
The Chinese automotive industry is resuming a more rational
growth pattern after two years of rapid growth, the company
said.
For April-June, the company posted a profit of 26 cents,
against analysts' expectations of 31 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11 percent, but came in below market
expectations.
The company forecast third-quarter sales of $45 million,
compared with analysts' average expectations of $51.6 million.
Shares of the Zhejiang-based company were down 6 percent at
$3.80 Monday morning on Nasdaq.
