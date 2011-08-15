UPDATE 1-SORL Auto Parts posts weak Q2 results

* Q2 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.31

* Q2 rev $61.1 mln vs est $64 mln

* Sees Q3 rev $45 mln vs est $51.6 mln

* Shares down 6 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 15 SORL Auto Parts Inc , a Chinese maker of air brake components, posted lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast weak third-quarter sales hurt by slower new vehicle sales in China's auto market.

The Chinese automotive industry is resuming a more rational growth pattern after two years of rapid growth, the company said.

For April-June, the company posted a profit of 26 cents, against analysts' expectations of 31 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 11 percent, but came in below market expectations.

The company forecast third-quarter sales of $45 million, compared with analysts' average expectations of $51.6 million.

Shares of the Zhejiang-based company were down 6 percent at $3.80 Monday morning on Nasdaq.