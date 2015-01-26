Soros eyes investing in auto dealer groups -report

DETROIT Jan 26 Billionaire financier George
Soros wants to invest in or buy a large automotive dealership
group, potentially following in the footsteps of Warren Buffett,
Automotive News reported.
Two representatives of Soros Fund management, which Soros
chairs, attended the National Automobile Dealers Association
convention in San Francisco over the weekend to research the
industry and find potential investing opportunities, the
industry trade publication said, citing four sources familiar
with the situation.
A deal by Soros would follow a similar move last year by
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which announced the
purchase of the Van Tuyl Group auto dealership.
Soros is interested in the car business as a way to
diversify his fund's holdings and cash flow opportunities, and
buying a large dealership group was one option, the sources told
Automotive News.
Soros Fund is in talks with an undisclosed number of
dealership groups and has proposed "different transactions to
different people," the publication said, citing one of the
sources.
Soros Fund representative Vipul Tandon declined to comment
to Automotive News and a spokesman could not immediately be
reached by Reuters on Monday. Tandon spoke at a private dinner
on Saturday attended by about 40 dealers, a source told the
publication.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Jennifer Ablan in New
York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)