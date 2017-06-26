UPDATE 1-George Soros' eldest son to resign as president of Soros fund

(Changes source, adds details)
By Aparajita Saxena
June 26 Robert Soros, the eldest son of George
Soros, is stepping down as deputy chairman and president of
Soros Fund Management, a spokesman for the fund told Reuters.
Soros, 53, who will remain an owner at the firm, will set up
Soros Capital to look at illiquid investments, including venture
capital, the spokesman said.
David Milich, who joined the fund four years ago as chief
operating officer, will take over Soros's management duties.
George Soros, the Hungarian-born founder of Soros Fund
Management, known as the man who 'broke the Bank of England' by
shorting billions of pounds in 1992, promoted Robert Soros as
chief investment officer in 2004 after the investment firm
suffered churn in its top ranks.
Robert, a literature graduate, stepped down from the role in
2006 and stopped trading for the fund around five years ago but
continued to manage his own money.
Soros Fund Management recently boosted its stake in Goldman
Sachs Group by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter
and bought shares in Snapchat's parent, Snap Inc.
