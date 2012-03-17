UPDATE 1-James Murdoch to leave Sotheby's board

Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
March 16 News Corp's James Murdoch will not seek re-election to the board of auction house Sotheby's, according to a regulatory filing.
Murdoch will leave the board to focus on his core responsibilities as deputy chief officer at News Corp, the filing said.
The move follows demands for Murdoch's resignation after he was embroiled in the phone hacking scandal at his company.
Murdoch, son of News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, was a director on Sotheby's board for two years.
The hacking scandal exploded last July as a stream of revelations over the hacking of crime victims and Britain's war dead sparked a wave of public revulsion which forced the closure of the mass-selling 168-year-old News of the World.
Murdoch, 39, resigned from the board of GlaxoSmithKline Plc in January. He also resigned as executive chairman of scandal-ridden News International, in February.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday offered his latest critique of fund managers, saying that "both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds."
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)