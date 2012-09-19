版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Sotheby's proposed notes Ba3

Sept 19 Sotheby's : * Moody's rates Sotheby's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes ba3

