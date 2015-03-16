Sotheby's names Madison Square's Tad Smith as CEO

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Auction house Sotheby's appointed Madison Square Garden Co Chief Executive Tad Smith its CEO, replacing William Ruprecht.
Sotheby's said in November that Ruprecht would step down once a successor was found.
The company also said on Monday that it had separated the roles of chairman and CEO, naming lead independent director Domenico De Sole chairman. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Firm expects to increase Clements Ferry facility headcount by more than 90 this year
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.