版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 01:39 BJT

Hedge fund manager Chanos says art market frothy, shorting Sotheby's

LONDON Nov 19 Hedge fund Kynikos Associates founder James Chanos said the art market is frothy and he is currently shorting Sotheby's, a global auctioneer of art and jewellery.

"I am not here to bury the art market, I am an art collector myself," the short-seller, who is better known for his bearish bets on China, said at the Sohn Investment Conference in London on Wednesday.

"But I do think that there are inherent risks in this sort of cyclical business," he added.

Chanos, the founder of Kynikos, managed about $4 billion at the end of Feb. 2014, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Susan Thomas)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐