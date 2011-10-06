Sotheby's Asia sales net $411 mln amid market turmoil

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 6 Global auctioneers Sotheby's
sold HK$3.2 billion worth of Asian and Chinese art, jewellery,
wine and watches in its six day Asian sales in Hong Kong, its
second highest tally for a sales series in the city despite
volatile financial markets.
The sales are considered a biannual barometer of emerging
market demand in China and Asia for some of the world's most
expensive artwork and luxury goods, with voracious Chinese
demand propelling Hong Kong into a global auction hub almost on
a par with London and New York for Sotheby's.
The final result, which comes amid difficult market
conditions in a week where global financial markets swung wildly
as the outlook for the European debt crisis worsened, was cast
as a success by Sotheby's, exceeding a pre-sales estimate of
some $300 million for the 3,600 lots on offer.
"In the now truly international marketplace of Hong Kong,
collectors from all over Asia, in particular Greater China ...
have competed with one another and with Western collectors for
this group of choice works," said Patti Wong, Sotheby's Asia
Chairman, in a statement.
The tally was lower than Sotheby's spring Hong Kong sales in
April, however, that netted $447 million from a smaller pool of
3,400 lots, while rivals Christie's hammered off $469 million
worth of luxury goods in the same Hong Kong season and faces a
potentially stiff test in its upcoming autumn Asia auctions.
Nevertheless, Sotheby's said it was the first time annual
sales in Hong Kong had exceeded $1 billion, underscoring Asia's
increasingly vital role for revenue generation in global art.
Of all the artwork on sale, Chinese and Asian contemporary
art struggled the most, with unsold rates of over 20 percent,
including works sourced from the respected collection of
avant-garde Chinese art owned by Belgian billionaire Guy Ullens.
Prices for early works by prominent artists like Zhang
Xiaogang, were still strong, however, including "Big Family
No.1" that sold for $8.4 million.
As was the case during the 2008/09 global financial crisis,
China's formidable purchasing power in art circles was
undiminished for the highest quality pieces, notably imperial
Chinese ceramics and fine Chinese paintings.
A near flawless Ming cobalt blue "meiping" vase with fruit
and floral motifs fetched $21.6 million, a world auction record
for any piece of Ming porcelain and the most expensive item
auctioned during Sotheby's 6-day sales.
The exquisite vase was part of The Meiyintang collection, a
unique, respected assemblage of Chinese porcelain collected over
nearly half a century by Swiss tycoons, the Zuellig brothers,
that nevertheless saw around a fifth of works go unsold, with
the market for flawed and medium tier ceramics far less robust.
For older paintings, Wu Guanzhong's "Gezhou Dam", a work of
stark lines and colourful dots that made HK$20.2 million, over
twice its estimate, while Xu Beihong's languid depiction of a
pair of resting buffaloes made HK$18.02 million.
For jewellery, two rare coloured diamonds; a fancy vivid
orange and fancy vivid blue diamond each made record prices per
carat for their specific categories but the broader fine jewels
sales saw an unsold rate of 21 percent for 359 pieces offered.
Sotheby's wine auctions over the weekend also showed a
possible wrinkle in Chinese thirst for leading French wines.
For the first time since Sotheby's launched wine sales in
Hong Kong in 2009 after the city abolished wine duties, it
failed to sell out its wines at an auction to tap what has been
considered to be an insatiable demand for luxury products from
Asia, particularly China.
(Reporting by James Pomfret)