Proxy adviser Glass Lewis backs Sotheby's board candidates

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, April 24 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Thursday backed auction house Sotheby's board nominees in a proxy fight with activist shareholder Daniel Loeb's Third Point.
Glass Lewis said that Sotheby's has been responsive to shareholder concerns: "In this case, we believe the Dissident has identified certain areas of concern, but ultimately has fallen short of making a compelling case that additional changes in the boardroom are warranted at this time beyond those already implemented by the Company."
Earlier on Thursday, rival corporate governance adviser ISS recommended to vote for two of Loeb's candidates. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.