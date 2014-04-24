ISS recommends votes for 2 Loeb nominees to Sotheby's board

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
BOSTON, April 24 A prominent investor shareholder advisory firm recommended that Sotheby's investors should vote for two of the three board candidates suggested by activist investor Daniel Loeb.
Institutional Shareholder Services sent a report to clients early on Thursday morning that backs Loeb, an avid art collector who has been pushing the auction house to cut costs and become more competitive since last year. A copy was obtained by Reuters.
Loeb's $14.5 billion hedge fund, Third Point, is the biggest investor in Sotheby's, with a 9.6 percent stake. The investor started a proxy contest earlier this year, putting himself and two other people forward as directors. ISS recommended that shareholders vote for Loeb and Olivier Reza. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.