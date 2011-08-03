UPDATE 1-Sothebys Q2 results beat Street

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q2 EPS $1.81 vs est $1.57
* Q2 rev $369.8 mln vs est $336.2 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 3 Auction house Sotheby's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations, helped by a rise in auction and private sale commissions.
The auctioneer, which competes with privately held Christie's, reported a net income of $127.2 million, or $1.81 a share, compared with a loss of $86.2 million, or $1.26 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $369.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.57 a share, on revenue of $336.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sotheby's shares closed at $39.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Ford Motor - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing to conduct its evaluation with respect to the model year 2022-2025 standards
Feb 9 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co's adjusted quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and improving demand for its snack products in the United States, its largest market.