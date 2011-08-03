UPDATE 1-Sothebys Q2 results beat Street

* Q2 EPS $1.81 vs est $1.57

* Q2 rev $369.8 mln vs est $336.2 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Auction house Sotheby's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations, helped by a rise in auction and private sale commissions.

The auctioneer, which competes with privately held Christie's, reported a net income of $127.2 million, or $1.81 a share, compared with a loss of $86.2 million, or $1.26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $369.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.57 a share, on revenue of $336.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sotheby's shares closed at $39.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)