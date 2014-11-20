UPDATE 1-Sotheby's CEO to step down, shares rise after hours

(New throughout, adds details and after-hours rise in share
NEW YORK Nov 20 William Ruprecht, the
long-serving chief executive of Sotheby's, is stepping down, the
centuries-old auction house said on Thursday, roughly a year
after activist investors including Daniel Loeb began demanding
big changes.
Sotheby's shares rose about 7 percent in after-hours
trading, following news of his departure.
Activist investors had called for big changes at Sotheby's
including the sale of its headquarters on the upper East Side of
Manhattan, and improving its balance sheet.
Ruprecht, 58, started in the rug department and rose to the
CEO position where he served for 14 years. The company said he
is leaving under a "mutual agreement."
Loeb, who runs hedge fund Third Point, joined the board
this year after waging a proxy contest. A year ago, he compared
Sotheby's to an "old master painting in desperate need of
restoration."
Third Point declined to comment on the move.
Some investors have said privately that they felt Ruprecht
had been a barrier to making the auction house more competitive,
especially in areas like contemporary art and technology where
its rival Christies has made inroads with online auctions.
The announcement was made just days after Sotheby's
recorded its biggest auction in history where a sculpture by
Alberto Giacometti commanded $101 million.
