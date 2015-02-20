UPDATE 1-Marcato pressures Sotheby's to buy back shares, replace CFO

(Adds response from Sotheby's, Third Point)
Feb 20 Activist investor Marcato Capital
Management LP said auction house Sotheby's should
repurchase $500 million stock immediately and replace its chief
financial officer, a week after the company said there will be
no return of capital.
Marcato, Sotheby's second-largest shareholder after Daniel
Loeb's Third Point LLC, said there was "willful neglect" on the
part of both management and the finance committee that lead to
poor returns on investments. (1.usa.gov/1EyBgSg)
Sotheby's reiterated that it will not return any capital to
shareholders until a new chief executive has been selected.
The company announced in November that William Ruprecht
would step down as chief executive, after activist investors
including Daniel Loeb demanded changes.
A Third Point spokeswoman declined to comment on Marcato's
demand. Loeb joined Sotheby's board last year after waging a
proxy contest.
Mick McGuire, Marcato's founder, was offered a seat on
Sotheby's board, but he refused when the company did not commit
to capital allocation, the hedge fund said.
Marcato, which owns 7.35 percent of Sotheby's as of Dec. 31,
said in January 2014 that the company should return $1 billion
to shareholders within 12 months. Sotheby's said it will return
$450 million.
The hedge fund said on Friday a new CEO should immediately
look to replace Chief Financial Officer Patrick McClymont.
Marcato said McClymont had questioned Marcato's motives to
get seats on Sotheby's board when he was a financial adviser to
Sotheby's prior to his appointment as CFO.
McClymont had advised Sotheby's to return capital to
shareholders who were not activists to persuade them that
current board members would serve in their best interests,
according to email conversations made public last year. (1.usa.gov/1LmFMr2)
Sotheby's shares closed 1 percent higher at $44.59 on
Friday.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)