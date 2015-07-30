Indoor cycling fitness chain SoulCycle files for IPO

July 30 Indoor cycling fitness chain SoulCycle Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an initial public offering of common stock.

Goldman Sachs, Bofa Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are among those underwriting the IPO, the New York-based company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell, the expected price or the exchange on which it intends to list its shares.

The filing contained a nominal fund raising target of $100 million. (1.usa.gov/1SPn5xZ)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reuters exclusively reported in June that SoulCycle had hired investment banks for an IPO. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)