版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 21日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-SoundBite Communications jumps 65.6 percent premarket

NEW YORK May 21 SoundBite Communications Inc : * Jumps 65.6 percent to $4.95 in premarket; to be acquired by Genesys for $5 per share
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐