Music streaming firm SoundCloud raises $70 mln in debt

INSIGHT-'Food revolution': megabrands turn to small start-ups for big ideas
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.
The funding is to meet the company's expected 2.5 times year-on-year revenue growth in 2017, a company spokeswoman said.
SoundCloud, which is facing increasing competition from companies including Apple Inc's Apple Music, Pandora Media Inc and Spotify, launched a budget subscription package last month aimed at converting more listeners to paying subscribers.
The company, which was launched in 2008, raised $100 million in June from a group of investors including Twitter, valuing it at roughly $700 million, according to Recode. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Eric Auchard; Editing by Alexander Smith)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.