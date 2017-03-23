版本:
Music streaming firm SoundCloud raises $70 mln in debt

March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.

The funding is to meet the company's expected 2.5 times year-on-year revenue growth in 2017, a company spokeswoman said.

SoundCloud, which is facing increasing competition from companies including Apple Inc's Apple Music, Pandora Media Inc and Spotify, launched a budget subscription package last month aimed at converting more listeners to paying subscribers.

The company, which was launched in 2008, raised $100 million in June from a group of investors including Twitter, valuing it at roughly $700 million, according to Recode. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Eric Auchard; Editing by Alexander Smith)
