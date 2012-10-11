版本:
中国
2012年 10月 11日

BRIEF-Sound Oil appoints James Parsons as new CEO

LONDON Oct 11 Sound Oil PLC : * Appointment of Andrew Hockey as non-executive chairman and james parsons as

chief executive officer

