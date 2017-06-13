'Soup Nazi' company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that
licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the
tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy
"Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said it has secured $2 million in new
debtor-in-possession financing from an independent third-party
investment firm, which will be used to meet its working capital
needs during the Chapter 11 process.
Wyse Advisors LLC's Michael Wyse has been hired as Soupman's
chief restructuring officer and interim chief financial officer,
the company said.
In May, Soupman's former chief financial officer, Robert
Bertrand, was indicted for tax evasion after being charged with
20 counts of failing to pay Medicare, Social Security and
federal income taxes.
Based in Staten Island, New York, Soupman sells products
under the Original SoupMan brand. Soupman traces its roots to
1984, when Al Yeganeh opened his soup shop on West 55th Street
in Midtown Manhattan and soon began drawing long lines of
customers.
Yeganeh was the inspiration for Yev Kassem, a character
first portrayed by Larry Thomas in a 1995 "Seinfeld" episode who
was known for making customers follow strict rules to order or
risk being turned away with his forceful cry: "No soup for you!"
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)