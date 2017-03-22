版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 22:41 BJT

Amazon.com agrees in principle to buy Middle East's Souq.com -sources

DUBAI, March 22 Amazon.com Inc has agreed in principle to buy 100 percent of Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com from its shareholders, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Amazon declined to comment and a spokesperson for Souq.com could not immediately be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs helped to arrange the deal, the sources said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐