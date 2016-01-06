MOVES-Source appoints COO Gary Buxton as finance chief

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 Source, a provider of exchange-traded products in Europe, appointed Chief Operating Officer Gary Buxton to the additional post of chief financial officer.
Buxton, the very first person employed by Source, will remain a member of the firm's management committee, it said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment