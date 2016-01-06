版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 6日 星期三 20:41 BJT

MOVES-Source appoints COO Gary Buxton as finance chief

Jan 6 Source, a provider of exchange-traded products in Europe, appointed Chief Operating Officer Gary Buxton to the additional post of chief financial officer.

Buxton, the very first person employed by Source, will remain a member of the firm's management committee, it said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

