版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 17日 星期二 18:02 BJT

MOVES-Source UK Services promotes three as managing directors

Feb 17 Europe's exchange-traded products provider Source UK Services Ltd promoted Kevin Gant, James King and Stephen Crowe to the position of managing director.

Gant and King have been with Source from its inception and have helped to set up exchange-traded funds. Crowe, also with Source for many years, was instrumental in the Warburg Pincus investment that was completed last year.

Source also promoted Stefano Caleffi, Gemma Steel, Marc Vallon, Kenneth Barner-Rasmussen and Fabrizip Palmucci to the position of executive director.

The company promoted Philip Annecke as director and four others to associate level. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐