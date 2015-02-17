MOVES-Source UK Services promotes three as managing directors

Feb 17 Europe's exchange-traded products provider Source UK Services Ltd promoted Kevin Gant, James King and Stephen Crowe to the position of managing director.

Gant and King have been with Source from its inception and have helped to set up exchange-traded funds. Crowe, also with Source for many years, was instrumental in the Warburg Pincus investment that was completed last year.

Source also promoted Stefano Caleffi, Gemma Steel, Marc Vallon, Kenneth Barner-Rasmussen and Fabrizip Palmucci to the position of executive director.

The company promoted Philip Annecke as director and four others to associate level.