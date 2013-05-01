版本:
BRIEF-Sourcefire jumps 12.3 percent premarket after Q1 results, outlook

NEW YORK May 1 Sourcefire Inc : * Jumps 12.3 percent to $53.61 in premarket after Q1 results, outlook
