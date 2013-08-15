版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 18:42 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sourcefire says not impacted by Cisco's plan to cut jobs

(Corrects headline to "...says not impacted by Cisco's plan to cut jobs" in place of "...plan to cut 5 percent to its global workforce")

Aug 15 Aug 15 Sourcefire Inc : * Says Sourcefire employees & management will not be impacted by Cisco's plan to cut 5 percent to its global workforce * Source text (r.reuters.com/guq42v) * Further company coverage
