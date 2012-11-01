CORRECTED-Sourcefire posts higher quarterly revenue

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
(Corrects headline to say revenue rose, not profit)
Nov 1 Cyber security software maker Sourcefire Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by U.S. government spending on network security.
Net income fell to $1.2 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.0 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $58.8 million. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem