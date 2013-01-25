Software maker Marketo hires banks for Q3 IPO - sources

Jan 25 Enterprise software company Marketo has
hired banks for an initial public offering that could come in
the third quarter of this year, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
The San Mateo, California-based company, which competes with
companies like Eloqua, has hired Goldman Sachs Group
Inc and Credit Suisse AG to lead the offering.
The company could look to raise around $100 million, two of
the sources said.
Marketo and Goldman Sachs could not be reached for comment.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Marketo investors include Institutional Venture Partners,
InterWest Partners, Mayfield Fund, Storm Ventures and Battery
Ventures. The company has already raised more than $100 million
in venture funding.
Business software companies like Workday Inc and
Guidewire Software Inc have performed well in the
public markets, while consumer Internet companies like Groupon
Inc and Zynga Inc have struggled.