UPDATE 4-FBI opens probe of false 'dirty bomb' threat at S.Carolina port

(Adds FBI declining to comment on reported source of bomb
information)
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 15 The FBI on Thursday
said it was investigating a false threat that a "dirty bomb" was
on a container ship at a terminal at the Port of Charleston in
South Carolina.
The terminal was shut on Wednesday night and reopened early
Thursday morning by the U.S. Coast Guard after law enforcement
officials completed a scan of the container ship Maersk Memphis,
the Coast Guard said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation
because it is a crime to make a false threat against a
U.S.-flagged ship, said Donald Wood, a spokesman for the bureau
in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Maersk Memphis is a U.S.-flagged ship, according to the
Maersk Line website.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon, Wood
said.
Wood would not comment on reports in local news media
outlets that a phone caller reporting the threat had said that
the information came from an online conspiracy theorist.
The Coast Guard said the "original reporting source of the
threat" had been detained for questioning.
Law enforcement agents scanned four containers aboard the
Maersk Memphis ship in the Wando Terminal after reports of a
"potential threat" on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.
A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive device designed to
release radioactive material, contaminating the area around it.
Copenhagen-based Maersk Line, the world's biggest container
shipping company, said the Coast Guard had informed it of the
threat of a dirty bomb aboard one of its vessels. It said all
crew members were safe and ashore.
The Maersk Memphis, a 300-meter vessel, arrived in South
Carolina from New York at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (2330 GMT),
according to Reuters data. About half an hour later, authorities
were made aware of the potential threat and evacuated the
terminal, the Coast Guard said.
By Thursday afternoon, the ship had left Charleston for
Savannah, Georgia, according to Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and
Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale; Editing by Paul Tait, Janet
Lawrence and Jonathan Oatis)