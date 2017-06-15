U.S. Coast Guard says Charleston terminal to reopen, safety zone lifted after threat

COPENHAGEN, June 15 The U.S. Coast Guard said on
Thursday a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina
will reopen and a safety zone has been lifted after
investigating a "potential threat" of a dirty bomb on a
container ship.
"Unified Command determines no existing threat to the port.
Terminal will reopen and safety zone has been lifted," the U.S.
Coast Guard Southeast said on Twitter.
There were four containers where a threat was posed at the
terminal, it said. "These have been scanned and cleared by
authorities."
Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company
and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said in a statement
on Thursday the U.S. Coast Guard had informed it of a threat of
a "dirty bomb" aboard one of its vessels. It said all crew
members were safe and ashore.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen;
editing by Jason Neely)