UPDATE 1-S.Carolina bill aims to limit transgender access to bathrooms

April 7 South Carolina lawmakers have introduced
a measure that would require transgender people to use public
bathrooms matching their sex at birth, disregarding a growing
outcry for a repeal of a similar provision enacted last month in
North Carolina.
Legislation such as the bill proposed in the
Republican-controlled state Senate on Wednesday has fueled a
national debate, with states entrenched on either side of the
issue and major companies calling for a rollback on measures
restricting transgender rights.
The South Carolina measure would prohibit local governments
from requiring private businesses to provide restroom access
based on gender identity rather than birth gender.
"Men should use the men's room, and women should use the
women's room - that's just common sense," Republican Senator Lee
Bright, a sponsor of the bill, told The State newspaper. "North
Carolina is getting so much flak over what is common sense."
The South Carolina measure is narrower than North Carolina's
law, which precludes local governments from adopting
anti-discrimination ordinances with protections based on gender
identity and sexual orientation.
But opponents warned the new proposal could spark the
economic backlash seen this week in North Carolina, where
PayPal Holdings Inc cited the discriminatory nature of
the law in canceling a new operations center that was to employ
400 workers in Charlotte.
More than 130 business leaders, including the chief
executives of Bank of America, Herbalife and
American Airlines, have signed a letter with the
Human Rights Campaign calling for a repeal.
"Government simply has no place in our bathrooms," said Jeff
Ayers, executive director of South Carolina Equality, a lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transgender civil rights group.
PUSHBACK
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed two executive orders
on Thursday aimed at safeguarding the rights of transgender
people. One of them bans the state from discriminating against
any employee or job applicant based on a host of criteria
including "gender expression or identity."
"This is the right thing to do. ... This is also the smart
thing to do," Wolf said, citing PayPal's decision in North
Carolina.
Last year, the Democratic governor named a transgender woman
as the state's physician general, a Cabinet-level post.
More than a dozen states have considered bathroom provisions
this year that would restrict access for transgender people,
according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The measures come amid a wave of legislation pushed by
social conservatives after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized
same-sex marriage last year.
Mississippi's Republican governor on Tuesday signed a law
allowing people with religious objections to deny wedding
services to same-sex couples and permitting employers to cite
religion in determining workplace policies on dress code,
grooming and bathroom and locker access.
In response, a number of governors and mayors have banned
non-essential government travel to Mississippi or North
Carolina.
Last week, the governors of Georgia and Virginia vetoed
"religious liberty" bills, which critics said discriminated
against same-sex couples.
